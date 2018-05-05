SRH vs DD Live Score | SRH vs DD Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 5

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils – SRH vs DD Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad . The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

SRH vs DD Live Scoreboard | SRH vs DD Highlights

We bring you here Hyderabad vs Delhi live scores and SRH vs DD live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the SRH vs DD IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for SRH vs DD live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for SRH vs DD live score and live cricket commentary of Hyderabad vs Delhi IPL match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 5, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the SRH vs DD highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Hyderabad vs Delhi IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

SRH vs DD Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 5, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SRH vs DD Live Scores | SRH vs DD Live Scorecard

Check here for SRH vs DD Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

SRH vs DD Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Delhi Daredevils Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Liam Plunkett, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Junior Dala

Thank you for visiting our post on the SRH vs DD Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SRH vs DD Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the SRH vs DD highlights online.