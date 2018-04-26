SRH vs KXIP Live Score | SRH vs KXIP Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 26

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab – SRH vs KXIP Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad . The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

Match Date: Apr 26, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs KXIP Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Kings XI Punjab Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Lokesh Rahul (Wicket Keeper), Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

