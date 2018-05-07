SRH vs RCB Live Score | SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | May 7

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad . The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

SRH vs RCB Live Scoreboard | SRH vs RCB Highlights

We bring you here Hyderabad vs Bengaluru live scores and SRH vs RCB live scoreboard as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vivo IPL 11 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the SRH vs RCB IPL 11 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for SRH vs RCB live streaming at HotStar and also for the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights.

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for SRH vs RCB live score and live cricket commentary of Hyderabad vs Bengaluru IPL match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 7, 2018.

If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Vivo IPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the SRH vs RCB highlights and also the Vivo IPL 11 highlights.

Do not forget to catch up with the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru IPL highlights and all the Vivo IPL 2018 highlights online.

SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 7, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Report: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field

Match Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma

Match Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 runs

Man of the Match: Kane Williamson

SRH vs RCB Live Scores | SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard

Check here for SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Alex Hales b Southee 5 5 1 – Shikhar Dhawan c Southee b Siraj 13 19 1 – Kane Williamson (C) c Mandeep Singh b Yadav 56 39 5 2 Manish Pandey c Kohli b Chahal 5 7 – – Shakib Al Hasan c Yadav b Southee 35 32 5 – Yusuf Pathan b Siraj 12 7 2 – Wriddhiman Saha (WK) b Siraj 8 5 – 1 Rashid Khan run out (Kohli->Patel) 1 3 – – Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1 2 – – Siddarth Kaul run out (Kohli->Patel) 1 1 – – Sandeep Sharma lbw b Southee 0 1 – – Extras 9 (3 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) Total 146 all out (20 overs) Fall of wickets:

1-15 (Hales, 2.3 ov), 2-38 (Dhawan, 5.5 ov), 3-48 (Pandey, 8.2 ov), 4-112 (Williamson, 15.6 ov), 5-124 (Shakib Al Hasan, 17.2 ov), 6-134 (Pathan, 18.1 ov), 7-143 (Saha, 18.6 ov), 8-144 (Rashid Khan, 19.2 ov), 9-146 (Kaul, 19.5 ov), 10-146 (Sharma, 19.6 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Ali 3 0 19 0 – – Yadav 4 0 36 1 2 – Southee 4 0 30 3 1 – Siraj 4 0 25 3 1 – Chahal 4 0 25 1 – 1 de Grandhomme 1 0 8 0 1 –

Royal Challengers Bangalore innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Manan Vohra b Sharma 8 10 – – Parthiv Patel (WK) lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 20 13 4 – Virat Kohli (C) c Pathan b Shakib Al Hasan 39 30 5 1 AB de Villiers b Rashid Khan 5 8 – – Moeen Ali c Saha b Kaul 10 7 2 – Mandeep Singh not out 21 23 1 – Colin de Grandhomme b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 33 29 1 2 Yuzvendra Chahal did not bat Mohammed Siraj did not bat Tim Southee did not bat Umesh Yadav did not bat Extras 5 (2 lb, 3 w) Total 141/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets:

1-24 (Patel, 2.5 ov), 2-60 (Vohra, 7.1 ov), 3-74 (Kohli, 9.5 ov), 4-80 (de Villiers, 10.4 ov), 5-84 (Ali, 11.4 ov), 6-141 (de Grandhomme, 19.6 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sharma 4 0 20 1 1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 27 1 – – Shakib Al Hasan 4 0 36 2 – – Kaul 4 0 25 1 – – Rashid Khan 4 0 31 1 2 –

SRH vs RCB Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Parthiv Patel (Wicket Keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Murugan Ashwin, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande

Thank you for visiting our post on the SRH vs RCB Live Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SRH vs RCB Live Scores of Vivo IPL 2018. And do remember to watch the SRH vs RCB highlights online.