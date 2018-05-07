Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: May 7, 2018
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Toss Report: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to field
Match Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Virender Sharma
Match Result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 runs
Man of the Match: Kane Williamson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Alex Hales
|b Southee
|5
|5
|1
|–
|Shikhar Dhawan
|c Southee b Siraj
|13
|19
|1
|–
|Kane Williamson (C)
|c Mandeep Singh b Yadav
|56
|39
|5
|2
|Manish Pandey
|c Kohli b Chahal
|5
|7
|–
|–
|Shakib Al Hasan
|c Yadav b Southee
|35
|32
|5
|–
|Yusuf Pathan
|b Siraj
|12
|7
|2
|–
|Wriddhiman Saha (WK)
|b Siraj
|8
|5
|–
|1
|Rashid Khan
|run out (Kohli->Patel)
|1
|3
|–
|–
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|not out
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Siddarth Kaul
|run out (Kohli->Patel)
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Sandeep Sharma
|lbw b Southee
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|9 (3 lb, 1 nb, 5 w)
|Total
|146 all out (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
1-15 (Hales, 2.3 ov), 2-38 (Dhawan, 5.5 ov), 3-48 (Pandey, 8.2 ov), 4-112 (Williamson, 15.6 ov), 5-124 (Shakib Al Hasan, 17.2 ov), 6-134 (Pathan, 18.1 ov), 7-143 (Saha, 18.6 ov), 8-144 (Rashid Khan, 19.2 ov), 9-146 (Kaul, 19.5 ov), 10-146 (Sharma, 19.6 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Ali
|3
|0
|19
|0
|–
|–
|Yadav
|4
|0
|36
|1
|2
|–
|Southee
|4
|0
|30
|3
|1
|–
|Siraj
|4
|0
|25
|3
|1
|–
|Chahal
|4
|0
|25
|1
|–
|1
|de Grandhomme
|1
|0
|8
|0
|1
|–
|Royal Challengers Bangalore innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Manan Vohra
|b Sharma
|8
|10
|–
|–
|Parthiv Patel (WK)
|lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
|20
|13
|4
|–
|Virat Kohli (C)
|c Pathan b Shakib Al Hasan
|39
|30
|5
|1
|AB de Villiers
|b Rashid Khan
|5
|8
|–
|–
|Moeen Ali
|c Saha b Kaul
|10
|7
|2
|–
|Mandeep Singh
|not out
|21
|23
|1
|–
|Colin de Grandhomme
|b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|33
|29
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|did not bat
|Mohammed Siraj
|did not bat
|Tim Southee
|did not bat
|Umesh Yadav
|did not bat
|Extras
|5 (2 lb, 3 w)
|Total
|141/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
1-24 (Patel, 2.5 ov), 2-60 (Vohra, 7.1 ov), 3-74 (Kohli, 9.5 ov), 4-80 (de Villiers, 10.4 ov), 5-84 (Ali, 11.4 ov), 6-141 (de Grandhomme, 19.6 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sharma
|4
|0
|20
|1
|1
|–
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|4
|0
|27
|1
|–
|–
|Shakib Al Hasan
|4
|0
|36
|2
|–
|–
|Kaul
|4
|0
|25
|1
|–
|–
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|31
|1
|2
|–
Kane Williamson (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Alex Hales, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan
Parthiv Patel (Wicket Keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Murugan Ashwin, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande
