SRH vs RR Live Score | SRH vs RR Live Scorecard | IPL 2018 | Apr 9

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – SRH vs RR Live Scorecard of the Vivo IPL 2018. This IPL T20 2018 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad . The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT).

SRH vs RR Live Scoreboard | SRH vs RR Highlights

SRH vs RR Live Scorecard | Vivo IPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Apr 9, 2018

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Toss Report:

Match Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SRH vs RR Live Scores | SRH vs RR Live Scorecard

Check here for SRH vs RR Live Scorecard of Vivo IPL 2018:

SRH vs RR Squads | Vivo IPL 11 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket Keeper), Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Rajasthan Royals Vivo IPL 2018 Squad

Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Heinrich Klaasen, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Zahir Khan, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera

