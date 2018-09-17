Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Scorecard | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 Live Scores | Sep 17

This is the 3rd match of the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018.

SL vs Afg match starts at 15:30 local time, which is 17:00 IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Scores | Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Match Date: Sep 17, 2018

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Scorecard

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Match Squads

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicket Keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan (Captain), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 Squad

Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (Wicket Keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya