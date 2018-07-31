SS vs LT Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 31

Related Link: Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Scorecard aka SS vs LT of Womens Cricket Super League 2018. This is the Match 11 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder live streaming and also for the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder live score and live cricket commentary of SS vs LT played at the Kennington Oval, London on Jul 31, 2018. The SS vs LT match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder highlights and also the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Scorecard | SS vs LT Scorecard

Check SS vs LT Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Natalie Sciver (Captain), Dane van Niekerk, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Marsh, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby, Gayatri Gole, Hannah Jones, Aylish Cranstone

Lancashire Thunder Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Nicole Bolton, Evelyn Jones, Georgie Boyce, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld (Wicket Keeper), Danielle Hazell (Captain), Kate Cross, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Rachel Dickinson, Alice Dyson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natasha Miles

Thank you for visiting our website for the Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunder Live Scores of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SS vs LT Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Highlights.