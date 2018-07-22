SS vs SV Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 22

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: This is the Match 1 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018.

The SS vs SV match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time.

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 22, 2018

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Scorecard | SS vs SV Scorecard

Check SS vs SV Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Natalie Sciver (Captain), Aylish Cranstone, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Grace Gibbs, Hannah Jones, Laura Marsh, Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Gayatri Gole, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby

Southern Vipers Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natasha Farrant, Mignon du Preez, Carla Rudd (Wicket Keeper), Amelia Kerr, Katie George, Paige Scholfield, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Arran Brindle, Lauren Bell, Sara McGlashan, Fi Morris

