SS vs YD Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 29

Related Link: Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Fixtures

Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: Follow this post for Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Scorecard aka SS vs YD of Womens Cricket Super League 2018. This is the Match 8 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. Keep an eye on this post for the ball to ball Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018. If at all you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live match, then you should be able to get a link or two for Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds live streaming and also for the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Keep visiting OyeCricket.com for Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds live score and live cricket commentary of SS vs YD played at the Woodbridge Road, Guildford on Jul 29, 2018. The SS vs YD match starts at 19:00 IST which is 14:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds highlights and also the Womens Cricket Super League 2018 highlights.

Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 29, 2018

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Scorecard | SS vs YD Scorecard

Check SS vs YD Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Surrey Stars Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Natalie Sciver (Captain), Aylish Cranstone, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Grace Gibbs, Sarah Taylor (Wicket Keeper), Hannah Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee, Laura Marsh, Bryony Smith, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Gayatri Gole, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby

Yorkshire Diamonds Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Lauren Winfield (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Alice Davidson Richards, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Chamari Athapaththu, Delissa Kimmince, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Subrina Munroe, Bess Heath, Thea Brookes, Alice Monaghan, Katie Thompson, Gwenan Davies

Thank you for visiting our website for the Surrey Stars vs Yorkshire Diamonds Live Scores of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SS vs YD Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Highlights.