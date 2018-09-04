St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

SNP vs BT Live Scores : Check out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents – SNP vs BT Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 24 will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on September 5 which is 18:00 local on Sep 4. We bring you here St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents live streaming, after the match SNP vs BT highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

Match Date: Sep 4, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Mahmudullah, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Ibrahim Khaleel, Anton Devcich, Sheldon Cottrell, Rassie van der Dussen , Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Hashim Amla, Wahab Riaz, Martin Guptill, Sunny Sohal, Steven Smith, Mohammad Irfan, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (Captain), Raymon Reifer, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Imran Khan, Shai Hope, Shamar Springer, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Dominic Drakes

