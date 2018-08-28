St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 19 will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on August 29 which is 18:00 local on Aug 28.

Match Date: Aug 28, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors scorecard will be updated here.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Brandon King, Chris Gayle (Captain), Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Cameron Delport, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir, Jason Mohammed, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud, Chris Green

