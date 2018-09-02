St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

SNP vs JT Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 2, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Scores | SNP vs JT Live Scorecard

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs scorecard will be updated here.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Brandon King, Mahmudullah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Cooper, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Squad

Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Johnson Charles, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, David Miller, Andre Russell (Captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Kemar Roach, Adam Zampa, Samuel Badree, Oshane Thomas, Jermaine Blackwood, Ross Taylor, Andre McCarthy, Krishmar Santokie, Steven Taylor, Steven Jacobs, Kirstan Kallicharan, Elmore Hutchinson

