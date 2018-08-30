St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Stars Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

SNP vs SLS Live Scores : Check out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars – SNP vs SLS Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 21 will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on August 31 which is 18:00 local on Aug 30. We bring you here St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars live streaming, after the match SNP vs SLS highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

SNP vs SLS Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for SNP vs SLS live scores that is the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars T20 live score and live cricket commentary of SNP vs SLS 2018 cricket match played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Aug 30, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 30, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars Live Scores | SNP vs SLS Live Scorecard

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars scorecard will be updated here.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Stars Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Javelle Glen, Ibrahim Khaleel, Alzarri Joseph, Jeremiah Louis, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen

St Lucia Stars 2018 Squad

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, David Warner, Qais Ahmad, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Daren Sammy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Odean Smith, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami, Christopher Lamont, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kavem Hodge

Thank you for visiting our website for the SNP vs SLS Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SNP vs SLS Highlights.