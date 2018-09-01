St Kitts and Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

SNP vs TKR Live Scores : Check out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – SNP vs TKR Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 23 will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on September 2 which is 18:00 local on Sep 1. We bring you here St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming, after the match SNP vs TKR highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

SNP vs TKR Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for SNP vs TKR live scores that is the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 live score and live cricket commentary of SNP vs TKR 2018 cricket match played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Sep 1, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 1, 2018

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Scores | SNP vs TKR Live Scorecard

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders scorecard will be updated here.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper, Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Rassie van der Dussen

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel

Thank you for visiting our website for the SNP vs TKR Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SNP vs TKR Highlights.