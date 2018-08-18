Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Aug 17, 2018
Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Toss: Barbados Tridents won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Nigel Duguid and Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)
Match Result: St Lucia Stars won by 38 runs
Man of the Match: Kieron Pollard
The St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents scorecard will be updated here.
|St Lucia Stars innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|ADS Fletcher (WK)
|c Mohammad Irfan b Wahab Riaz
|80
|52
|6
|6
|DA Warner
|c Pooran b Holder
|0
|2
|–
|–
|RRS Cornwall
|c Holder b Wahab Riaz
|30
|11
|2
|3
|LMP Simmons
|lbw b Wahab Riaz
|0
|1
|–
|–
|KA Pollard (C)
|c DR Smith b Reifer
|104
|54
|6
|8
|DJG Sammy
|c Nurse b Reifer
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Qais Ahmad
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|KAR Hodge
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|OF Smith
|did not bat
|OC McCoy
|did not bat
|MJ McClenaghan
|did not bat
|Extras
|12 (3 lb, 2 nb, 7 w)
|Total
|226/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Warner, 1.2 ov), 2-57 (Cornwall, 4.3 ov), 3-57 (Simmons, 4.4 ov), 4-205 (Fletcher, 18.3 ov), 5-226 (Pollard, 19.4 ov), 6-226 (Sammy, 19.5 ov)
|Barbados Tridents bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mohammad Irfan
|4
|0
|50
|0
|1
|–
|Holder
|4
|0
|42
|1
|1
|–
|Reifer
|4
|0
|67
|2
|3
|1
|Wahab Riaz
|4
|0
|35
|3
|1
|1
|Nurse
|4
|0
|29
|0
|1
|–
|Barbados Tridents innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|DR Smith
|c Simmons b Qais Ahmad
|58
|45
|10
|1
|MJ Guptill
|b McClenaghan
|7
|9
|1
|–
|HM Amla
|st Fletcher b Qais Ahmad
|14
|14
|1
|–
|N Pooran (WK)
|c Warner b McCoy
|23
|11
|1
|2
|SPD Smith
|c Hodge b McCoy
|28
|16
|3
|1
|SD Hope
|not out
|25
|16
|–
|2
|JO Holder (C)
|c Simmons b McCoy
|14
|9
|2
|–
|RA Reifer
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|AR Nurse
|did not bat
|Wahab Riaz
|did not bat
|Mohammad Irfan
|did not bat
|Extras
|18 (2 lb, 1 nb, 15 w)
|Total
|188/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Guptill, 4.6 ov), 2-84 (DR Smith, 10.6 ov), 3-92 (Amla, 12.2 ov), 4-108 (Pooran, 13.2 ov), 5-166 (SPD Smith, 17.2 ov), 6-185 (Holder, 19.3 ov)
|St Lucia Stars bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|McClenaghan
|4
|0
|44
|1
|3
|–
|Hodge
|4
|0
|41
|0
|3
|–
|Smith
|3
|0
|33
|0
|4
|–
|Qais Ahmad
|4
|0
|29
|2
|1
|–
|Cornwall
|1
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|McCoy
|4
|0
|28
|3
|–
|1
Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Darren Sammy, Kavem Hodge, Mitchell McClenaghan, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Christopher Lamont, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami
Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Shai Hope, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Raymon Reifer, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Ashley Nurse, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder, Dominic Drakes
