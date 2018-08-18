St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Match Date: Aug 17, 2018

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Toss: Barbados Tridents won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Nigel Duguid and Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)

Match Result: St Lucia Stars won by 38 runs

Man of the Match: Kieron Pollard

St Lucia Stars innings Runs Balls 4s 6s ADS Fletcher (WK) c Mohammad Irfan b Wahab Riaz 80 52 6 6 DA Warner c Pooran b Holder 0 2 – – RRS Cornwall c Holder b Wahab Riaz 30 11 2 3 LMP Simmons lbw b Wahab Riaz 0 1 – – KA Pollard (C) c DR Smith b Reifer 104 54 6 8 DJG Sammy c Nurse b Reifer 0 1 – – Qais Ahmad not out 0 1 – – KAR Hodge not out 0 0 – – OF Smith did not bat OC McCoy did not bat MJ McClenaghan did not bat Extras 12 (3 lb, 2 nb, 7 w) Total 226/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Warner, 1.2 ov), 2-57 (Cornwall, 4.3 ov), 3-57 (Simmons, 4.4 ov), 4-205 (Fletcher, 18.3 ov), 5-226 (Pollard, 19.4 ov), 6-226 (Sammy, 19.5 ov)

Barbados Tridents bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammad Irfan 4 0 50 0 1 – Holder 4 0 42 1 1 – Reifer 4 0 67 2 3 1 Wahab Riaz 4 0 35 3 1 1 Nurse 4 0 29 0 1 –

Barbados Tridents innings Runs Balls 4s 6s DR Smith c Simmons b Qais Ahmad 58 45 10 1 MJ Guptill b McClenaghan 7 9 1 – HM Amla st Fletcher b Qais Ahmad 14 14 1 – N Pooran (WK) c Warner b McCoy 23 11 1 2 SPD Smith c Hodge b McCoy 28 16 3 1 SD Hope not out 25 16 – 2 JO Holder (C) c Simmons b McCoy 14 9 2 – RA Reifer not out 1 1 – – AR Nurse did not bat Wahab Riaz did not bat Mohammad Irfan did not bat Extras 18 (2 lb, 1 nb, 15 w) Total 188/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Guptill, 4.6 ov), 2-84 (DR Smith, 10.6 ov), 3-92 (Amla, 12.2 ov), 4-108 (Pooran, 13.2 ov), 5-166 (SPD Smith, 17.2 ov), 6-185 (Holder, 19.3 ov)

St Lucia Stars bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls McClenaghan 4 0 44 1 3 – Hodge 4 0 41 0 3 – Smith 3 0 33 0 4 – Qais Ahmad 4 0 29 2 1 – Cornwall 1 0 11 0 – – McCoy 4 0 28 3 – 1

St Lucia Stars vs Barbados Tridents Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Lucia Stars 2018 Squad

Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Lendl Simmons, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Darren Sammy, Kavem Hodge, Mitchell McClenaghan, Qais Ahmad, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Christopher Lamont, Odean Smith, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami

Barbados Tridents 2018 Squad

Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Shai Hope, Steven Smith, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Raymon Reifer, Imran Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Ashley Nurse, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Chemar Holder, Dominic Drakes

