Match Date: Aug 24, 2018
Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Toss: St Lucia Stars won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: GO Brathwaite and N Duguid
Match Result: St Lucia Stars won by 6 wickets
Man of the Match: Andre Fletcher
|Guyana Amazon Warriors innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|CAK Walton
|b Cornwall
|12
|12
|2
|–
|L Ronchi (WK)
|c Warner b McClenaghan
|24
|9
|4
|1
|SO Hetmyer
|c Warner b Williams
|1
|6
|–
|–
|Shoaib Malik (C)
|st Fletcher b Qais Ahmad
|9
|12
|1
|–
|CS Delport
|c McCoy b Williams
|25
|33
|1
|–
|SE Rutherford
|run out (Qais Ahmad/McCoy)
|15
|18
|–
|–
|Sohail Tanvir
|b McCoy
|19
|13
|4
|–
|RR Emrit
|run out (Pollard/Fletcher)
|17
|12
|–
|1
|V Permaul
|c Warner b McCoy
|5
|6
|–
|–
|D Bishoo
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|Imran Tahir
|did not bat
|Extras
|13 (5 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 5 w)
|Total
|140/9 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Ronchi, 2.3 ov), 2-38 (Walton, 3.4 ov), 3-41 (Hetmyer, 4.5 ov), 4-62 (Shoaib Malik, 8.2 ov), 5-93 (Delport, 14.3 ov), 6-95 (Rutherford, 15.1 ov), 7-123 (Sohail Tanvir, 17.6 ov), 8-139 (Permaul, 19.5 ov), 9-140 (Emrit, 19.6 ov)
|St Lucia Stars bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|McClenaghan
|3
|0
|24
|1
|1
|–
|Smith
|1
|0
|17
|0
|1
|–
|Cornwall
|4
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|Williams
|3
|0
|23
|2
|–
|1
|Qais Ahmad
|4
|0
|23
|1
|2
|–
|Pollard
|1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|–
|McCoy
|4
|0
|23
|2
|–
|–
|St Lucia Stars innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|LMP Simmons
|b Permaul
|15
|20
|1
|1
|ADS Fletcher (WK)
|not out
|45
|46
|2
|1
|RRS Cornwall
|b Permaul
|0
|2
|–
|–
|DA Warner
|c Ronchi b Imran Tahir
|23
|16
|2
|–
|Qais Ahmad
|b Bishoo
|6
|7
|1
|–
|KA Pollard (C)
|not out
|41
|18
|4
|3
|DJG Sammy
|did not bat
|OC McCoy
|did not bat
|OF Smith
|did not bat
|MJ McClenaghan
|did not bat
|KOK Williams
|did not bat
|Extras
|11 (1 b, 3 lb, 7 w)
|Total
|141/4 (18.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Simmons, 5.2 ov), 2-27 (Cornwall, 5.4 ov), 3-79 (Warner, 12.4 ov), 4-97 (Qais Ahmad, 14.4 ov)
|Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sohail Tanvir
|3
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|Permaul
|3
|1
|13
|2
|2
|–
|Imran Tahir
|4
|0
|18
|1
|–
|–
|Shoaib Malik
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|Bishoo
|5
|0
|61
|1
|1
|–
|Emrit
|2.1
|0
|23
|0
|–
|–
Guyana Amazon Warriors Innings 140-9 (20)
Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Qais Ahmad, Darren Sammy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Odean Smith, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Niroshan Dickwella, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami, Kavem Hodge
Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Cameron Delport, Rayad Emrit, Sohail Tanvir, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud
