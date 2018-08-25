St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Match Date: Aug 24, 2018

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Toss: St Lucia Stars won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: GO Brathwaite and N Duguid

Match Result: St Lucia Stars won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Andre Fletcher

Guyana Amazon Warriors innings Runs Balls 4s 6s CAK Walton b Cornwall 12 12 2 – L Ronchi (WK) c Warner b McClenaghan 24 9 4 1 SO Hetmyer c Warner b Williams 1 6 – – Shoaib Malik (C) st Fletcher b Qais Ahmad 9 12 1 – CS Delport c McCoy b Williams 25 33 1 – SE Rutherford run out (Qais Ahmad/McCoy) 15 18 – – Sohail Tanvir b McCoy 19 13 4 – RR Emrit run out (Pollard/Fletcher) 17 12 – 1 V Permaul c Warner b McCoy 5 6 – – D Bishoo not out 0 0 – – Imran Tahir did not bat Extras 13 (5 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) Total 140/9 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Ronchi, 2.3 ov), 2-38 (Walton, 3.4 ov), 3-41 (Hetmyer, 4.5 ov), 4-62 (Shoaib Malik, 8.2 ov), 5-93 (Delport, 14.3 ov), 6-95 (Rutherford, 15.1 ov), 7-123 (Sohail Tanvir, 17.6 ov), 8-139 (Permaul, 19.5 ov), 9-140 (Emrit, 19.6 ov)

St Lucia Stars bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls McClenaghan 3 0 24 1 1 – Smith 1 0 17 0 1 – Cornwall 4 0 19 1 – – Williams 3 0 23 2 – 1 Qais Ahmad 4 0 23 1 2 – Pollard 1 0 4 0 – – McCoy 4 0 23 2 – –

St Lucia Stars innings Runs Balls 4s 6s LMP Simmons b Permaul 15 20 1 1 ADS Fletcher (WK) not out 45 46 2 1 RRS Cornwall b Permaul 0 2 – – DA Warner c Ronchi b Imran Tahir 23 16 2 – Qais Ahmad b Bishoo 6 7 1 – KA Pollard (C) not out 41 18 4 3 DJG Sammy did not bat OC McCoy did not bat OF Smith did not bat MJ McClenaghan did not bat KOK Williams did not bat Extras 11 (1 b, 3 lb, 7 w) Total 141/4 (18.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Simmons, 5.2 ov), 2-27 (Cornwall, 5.4 ov), 3-79 (Warner, 12.4 ov), 4-97 (Qais Ahmad, 14.4 ov)

Guyana Amazon Warriors bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sohail Tanvir 3 0 15 0 – – Permaul 3 1 13 2 2 – Imran Tahir 4 0 18 1 – – Shoaib Malik 1 0 7 0 – – Bishoo 5 0 61 1 1 – Emrit 2.1 0 23 0 – –

Guyana Amazon Warriors Innings 140-9 (20)

St Lucia Stars vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Lucia Stars 2018 Squad

Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Qais Ahmad, Darren Sammy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Odean Smith, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Niroshan Dickwella, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami, Kavem Hodge

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Cameron Delport, Rayad Emrit, Sohail Tanvir, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

