St Lucia Stars v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

SLS vs SNP Live Scores : Check out St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – SLS vs SNP Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 13 will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia. The St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on August 22 which is 18:00 local on Aug 21. We bring you here St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming, after the match SLS vs SNP highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

SLS vs SNP Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for SLS vs SNP live scores that is the St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 live score and live cricket commentary of SLS vs SNP 2018 cricket match played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia on Aug 21, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 21, 2018

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Scores | SLS vs SNP Live Scorecard

The St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots scorecard will be updated here.

St Lucia Stars vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Lucia Stars 2018 Squad

Andre Fletcher (Wicket Keeper), David Warner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Sammy, Qais Ahmad, Kavem Hodge, Odean Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Niroshan Dickwella, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Jaskaran Malhotra, Mark Chapman, Mohammad Sami

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Chris Gayle (Captain), Evin Lewis, Tom Cooper, Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Anton Devcich, Mahmudullah, Ben Cutting, Carlos Brathwaite, Jeremiah Louis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Thank you for visiting our website for the SLS vs SNP Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SLS vs SNP Highlights.