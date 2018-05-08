website statistics

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting Performance in IPL 2018 | Vivo IPL 2018 Statistics

May 8, 2018 | Filed under: Cricket Records,India,Vivo IPL 2018 | Posted by:
Tagged with: | | | | |

Related Links : Vivo IPL 11 Schedule | Vivo IPL 2018 Points Table | Vivo IPL 2018 Stats – Orange Cap Holder IPL 2018 | Purple Cap Holder IPL 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 11 Stats : Follow this post for regularly updated Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 performance from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting Stats IPL 2018 as far as their batting is concerned. Find out how many runs the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen have scored in Vivo IPL 2018, and get to know their batting averages, strike rates, highest scores in IPL 11. Also check out their fifties and hundreds in this post on Sunrisers Hyderabad batting performance in IPL 2018. For more Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 Statistics and Vivo IPL 2018 statistics, keep browsing OyeCricket.com. We’re sure you will be able to find all the Vivo IPL 11 Batting Stats 2018 that you need from our site.

SRH Batting Stats IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Statistics

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Kane Williamson 10 10 2 410 84 51.25 311 131.83 0 5 1 33 14
Alex Hales 3 3 0 95 45 31.66 75 126.66 0 0 0 8 3
Yusuf Pathan 10 9 3 186 45 31.00 135 137.77 0 0 0 15 9
Shikhar Dhawan 9 9 2 198 78* 28.28 160 123.75 0 1 0 29 2
Manish Pandey 10 9 1 184 57* 23.00 164 112.19 0 2 1 13 2
Shakib Al Hasan 10 8 1 158 35 22.57 135 117.03 0 0 0 15 4
Deepak Hooda 5 4 2 43 32* 21.50 46 93.47 0 0 0 1 1
Wriddhiman Saha 10 9 2 87 24 12.42 75 116.00 0 0 1 12 1
Mohammad Nabi 2 2 0 18 14 9.00 12 150.00 0 0 0 3 0
Rashid Khan 10 5 1 25 17* 6.25 20 125.00 0 0 1 1 2
Basil Thampi 3 2 1 3 3 3.00 6 50.00 0 0 0 0 0
Siddarth Kaul 10 3 0 3 2 1.00 14 21.42 0 0 1 0 0
Ricky Bhui 1 1 0 0 0 0.00 5 0.00 0 0 1 0 0
Sandeep Sharma 6 3 1 0 0* 0.00 4 0.00 0 0 2 0 0
Billy Stanlake 4 1 1 5 5* 2 250.00 0 0 0 1 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 1 1 1 1* 2 50.00 0 0 0 0 0
Chris Jordan 1
Posted by on May 8, 2018. Filed under Cricket Records, India, Vivo IPL 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply