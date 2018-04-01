Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List
Related Link: Vivo IPL 2018 Fixtures
Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by Kane Williamson for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Kane Williamson (Captain)
- Manish Pandey
- Carlos Brathwaite
- Yusuf Pathan
- Wriddhiman Saha
- Rashid Khan
- Ricky Bhui
- Deepak Hooda
- Siddarth Kaul
- T Natarajan
- Mohammad Nabi
- Basil Thampi
- K Khaleel Ahmed
- Sandeep Sharma
- Sachin Baby
- Chris Jordan
- Billy Stanlake
- Tanmay Agarwal
- Shreevats Goswami
- Bipul Sharma
- Mehdi Hasan
- Alex Hales
Thanks for checking out our post on Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.
Posted by oyecricket
on April 1, 2018. Filed under India
, Vivo IPL 2018
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry