Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 | Vivo IPL 11 Team Player List

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018 for Vivo IPL 11 – the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. We bring you in this post – Sunrisers Hyderabad Vivo IPL 11 team player list. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by Kane Williamson for the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2018 Squad | Vivo IPL 2018 Squads

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shikhar Dhawan

Shakib Al Hasan

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Manish Pandey

Carlos Brathwaite

Yusuf Pathan

Wriddhiman Saha

Rashid Khan

Ricky Bhui

Deepak Hooda

Siddarth Kaul

T Natarajan

Mohammad Nabi

Basil Thampi

K Khaleel Ahmed

Sandeep Sharma

Sachin Baby

Chris Jordan

Billy Stanlake

Tanmay Agarwal

Shreevats Goswami

Bipul Sharma

Mehdi Hasan

Alex Hales

Thanks for checking out our post on Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2018. For more Vivo IPL 2018 Squads, keep browsing our site and catch up with all the Vivo IPL 11 live scores at OyeCricket.com.