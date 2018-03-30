Super Four Provincial Tournament 2018 Fixtures | Super Four Provincial Tournament Schedule

Super Four Provincial Tournament 2018 Fixtures: The Super Four Provincial Tournament tournament will feature four teams – Dambulla, Kandy, Colombo and Galle of Sri Lanka cricket.

Super Four Provincial Tournament 2018 Schedule will consists of 6 Test matches with each team playing the other three teams once from March 30 to April 21 at different stadiums in Sri Lanka.

Super Four Provincial Tournament 2018 Schedule

All the matches begin at 10:00 IST which is 10:00 local time.

Super Four Provincial Tournament 2018 Fixtures and results

Mar 30 – Apr 2: Dambulla vs Kandy, 1st Match at FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake – Dambulla vs Kandy Scorecard

Mar 30 – Apr 2: Colombo vs Galle, 2nd Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Apr 8-11: Galle vs Dambulla, 3rd Match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Apr 8-11: Kandy vs Colombo, 4th Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Apr 21-24: Dambulla vs Colombo, 5th Match at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Apr 21-24: Galle vs Kandy, 6th Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

