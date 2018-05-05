Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Fixtures | Super Provincial One Day Tournament Schedule

Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Fixtures: The Super Provincial One Day Tournament tournament will feature four teams – Dambulla, Kandy, Colombo and Galle of Sri Lanka cricket.

Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Schedule will consists of 13 one day matches with each team playing the other three teams from May 2 to May 20 at different stadiums in Sri Lanka.

Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Schedule

Check below the Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 fixtures and the match timings. Follow OyeCricket.com for Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Live Score and also the timetable of all the 13 matches.

All the matches begin at 9:45 IST which is 9:45 local time.

Super Provincial One Day Tournament 2018 Fixtures and results

May 2: Colombo vs Dambulla, 1st Match at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

May 2: Kandy vs Galle, 2nd Match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

May 5: Colombo vs Kandy, 3rd Match at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – Colombo vs Kandy Scorecard

May 5: Dambulla vs Galle, 4th Match at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – Dambulla vs Galle Scorecard

May 8: Colombo vs Galle, 5th Match at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

May 8: Dambulla vs Kandy, 6th Match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

May 11: Dambulla vs Colombo, 7th Match at Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

May 11: Galle vs Kandy, 8th Match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

May 14: Kandy vs Colombo, 9th Match at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

May 14: Galle vs Dambulla, 10th Match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

May 17: Galle vs Colombo, 11th Match at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

May 17: Kandy vs Dambulla, 12 Match at P Sara Oval, Colombo

May 20: Final at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

