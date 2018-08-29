Sur vs Notts Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 29- Sep 01

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 29- Sep 01, 2018

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Surrey Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Will Jacks, Rory Burns (Captain), Mark Stoneman, Dean Elgar, Arun Harinath, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Rikki Clarke, Stuart Meaker, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty, Amar Virdi, Morne Morkel, Ryan Patel

Nottinghamshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Kraigg Brathwaite, Jake Libby, Steven Mullaney (Captain), Samit Patel, Riki Wessels, Tom Moores (Wicket Keeper), Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Billy Root, Matt Milnes, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney, Mark Footitt

