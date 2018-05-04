Sur vs Worcs Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship Fixtures 2018

Surrey vs Worcestershire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018 Division 1

Surrey vs Worcestershire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Toss Report: Surrey won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Jeff Evans

Match Result:

Surrey vs Worcestershire Live Scores | Surrey vs Worcestershire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Surrey vs Worcestershire scorecard:

Surrey 1st Innings 224-4 (73)

Surrey vs Worcestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Surrey Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Rory Burns (Captain), Mark Stoneman, Scott Borthwick, Ryan Patel, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr, Stuart Meaker, Amar Virdi, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty

Worcestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 1

Daryl Mitchell, Brett DOliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Joe Clarke, Travis Head, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Ed Barnard, Joe Leach (Captain), Ben Twohig, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris, Steve Magoffin

