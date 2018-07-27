Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Sur vs Som Live Scores: Check out Surrey vs Somerset – Sur vs Som Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Surrey vs Somerset live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Surrey vs Somerset live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Surrey vs Somerset live score and live cricket commentary of Sur vs Som cricket match played at Kennington Oval, London on Jul 27, 2018. Sur vs Som match starts at 23:00 IST which is 18:30 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Surrey vs Somerset highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Sur vs Som Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Jul 27, 2018

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard | Sur vs Som Score Updates

The Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Somerset Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Corey Anderson, Dominic Bess, Josh Davey, Steven Davies (Wicket Keeper), Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (Captain), James Hildreth, Johann Myburgh, Jamie Overton, Peter Trego, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller, Paul van Meekeren

Surrey Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Jade Dernbach (Captain), Gareth Batty, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Rikki Clarke, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Will Jacks, Morne Morkel, Ryan Patel, Mathew Pillans, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Freddie van den Bergh, Sam Curran, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Stuart Meaker, Mark Stoneman

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Surrey vs Somerset Vitality Blast Scorecard.