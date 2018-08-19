Sus vs Derby Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Aug 19-22

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scores : Check out Sussex vs Derbyshire aka the Sus vs Derby – Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground, Hove.

The Sussex vs Derbyshire County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on Aug 19-22. We bring you here Sussex vs Derbyshire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Sus vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sussex vs Derbyshire English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sussex vs Derbyshire live streaming, after the match Sussex vs Derbyshire highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Sussex vs Derbyshire live scores that is the Sussex vs Derbyshire live score and live cricket commentary of Sussex vs Derbyshire 2018 cricket match played at the County Ground, Hove on Aug 19-22, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sussex vs Derbyshire highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Sus vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Aug 19-22, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scores | Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sussex vs Derbyshire scorecard:

Sussex vs Derbyshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Philip Salt, Luke Wells, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Harry Finch, Tom Haines, Chris Jordan, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson

Derbyshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Ben Slater, Billy Godleman (Captain), Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Harvey Hosein (Wicket Keeper), Tony Palladino, Hardus Viljoen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ravi Rampaul, Sean Ervine, Anuj Dal, Lockie Ferguson

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sussex vs Derbyshire Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Sus vs Derby English County Championship 2018 Highlights.