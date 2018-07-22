Sus vs Glam Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Jul 22-25

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scores : Check out Sussex vs Glamorgan aka the Sus vs Glam – Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground, Hove.

The Sussex vs Glamorgan County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 18:30 IST, which is 14:00 local time on Jul 22-25. We bring you here Sussex vs Glamorgan live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Sus vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sussex vs Glamorgan English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sussex vs Glamorgan live streaming, after the match Sussex vs Glamorgan highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Sussex vs Glamorgan live scores that is the Sussex vs Glamorgan live score and live cricket commentary of Sussex vs Glamorgan 2018 cricket match played at the County Ground, Hove on Jul 22-25, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sussex vs Glamorgan highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Sus vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Sussex vs Glamorgan Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: Jul 22-25, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scores | Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sussex vs Glamorgan scorecard:

Sussex vs Glamorgan Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Luke Wells, Philip Salt, Harry Finch, Luke Wright, Michael Burgess, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Will Beer, Ishant Sharma, Stiaan van Zyl, Stu Whittingham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Abidine Sakande, George Garton, Tom Haines, Laurie Evans

Glamorgan Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Nicholas Selman, Jeremy Lawlor, Owen Morgan, Usman Khawaja, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (Wicket Keeper), Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Hogan (Captain), David Lloyd, Graham Wagg, Jack Murphy, Kieran Bull, Aneurin Donald, Craig Meschede, Colin Ingram, Lukas Carey, Marchant de Lange, Shaun Marsh, Tom Cullen, Connor Brown

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sussex vs Glamorgan Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Sus vs Glam English County Championship 2018 Highlights.