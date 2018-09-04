Sus vs Leic Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | Sep 4-7

Match Date: Sep 4-7, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Sussex vs Leicestershire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Luke Wells, Philip Salt, Tom Haines, Harry Finch, Luke Wright, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Will Beer, Michael Burgess, Stiaan van Zyl, Stu Whittingham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Abidine Sakande, George Garton, Laurie Evans

Leicestershire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Harry Dearden, Paul Horton (Captain), Gavin Griffiths, Colin Ackermann, Mark Cosgrove, Neil Dexter, Ned Eckersley (Wicket Keeper), Ben Raine, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Mohammad Abbas, Michael Carberry, Varun Aaron, Aadil Ali, Zak Chappell, Cameron Delport, Samuel Evans, Lewis Hill, Ateeq Javid, Richard Alan Jones, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor, Tom Wells, Rob Sayer, Mark Pettini

