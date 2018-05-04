Sus vs Mdx Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Score | May 04-07

Related Link: Specsavers County Championship 2018 Division 2 Fixtures

Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scores : Check out Sussex vs Middlesex aka the Sus vs Mdx – Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scorecard of the English County Championship 2018. This English County Championship 2018 Div 2 will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

The Sussex vs Middlesex County Div 2 match is scheduled to begin at 15:30 IST, which is 11:00 local time on May 04-07. We bring you here Sussex vs Middlesex live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the English County Championship 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Sus vs Mdx English County Championship 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sussex vs Middlesex English County Championship 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sussex vs Middlesex live streaming, after the match Sussex vs Middlesex highlights and also for the English County Championship 2018 highlights.

Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scores | English County Championship 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Sussex vs Middlesex live scores that is the Sussex vs Middlesex live score and live cricket commentary of Sussex vs Middlesex 2018 cricket match played at the County Ground, Hove on May 04-07, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the English County Championship 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sussex vs Middlesex highlights in addition to the English County Championship 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Sus vs Mdx English County Championship 2018 Highlights and all the English County Championship 2018 highlights online.

Sussex vs Middlesex Scorecard | English County Championship 2018 Live Scores Division 2

Match Date: May 04-07, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss Report: Middlesex won the toss and chose to bat

Umpires: Johnathan Blades and David Millns

Match Result:

Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scores | Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sussex vs Middlesex scorecard:

Middlesex 1st Innings 209-8 (66)

Sussex vs Middlesex Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Luke Wells, Philip Salt, Stiaan van Zyl, Harry Finch, Luke Wright, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Michael Burgess, Ollie Robinson, David Wiese, Danny Briggs, George Garton, Abidine Sakande, Stu Whittingham

Middlesex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Sean Eskinazi, Dawid Malan (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Max Holden, John Simpson (Wicket Keeper), James Harris, Ollie Rayner, Tim Murtagh, Tom Barber, Tom Helm, Robbie White

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sussex vs Middlesex Live Scores of the English County Championship 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Sus vs Mdx English County Championship 2018 Highlights.