Match Date: Sep 18-21, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss Report:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Sussex vs Warwickshire Squads | Specsavers County Championship 2018 Teams

Sussex Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Tom Haines, Philip Salt, Luke Wells, Harry Finch, Michael Burgess, Ben Brown (Captain & Wicket Keeper), David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs, Laurie Evans, George Garton, Abidine Sakande, Delray Rawlins, Tymal Mills, Luke Wright, Stu Whittingham, Stiaan van Zyl, Ishant Sharma, Will Beer

Warwickshire Squad for Specsavers County Championship Division 2

Dominic Sibley, Will Rhodes, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Sam Hain, Tim Ambrose (Wicket Keeper), Chris Woakes, Chris Wright, Keith Barker, Jeetan Patel (Captain), Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom, Andrew Umeed, Aaron Thomason, Sunny Singh, Boyd Rankin, Josh Poysden, George Panayi, Matthew Lamb, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Adam Hose

