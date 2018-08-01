Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Vitality Blast 2018 Live Scores

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard of Vitality T20 Blast 2018 : Related Links: Vitality Blast 2018 Fixtures

Sus vs Gloucs Live Scores: Check out Sussex vs Gloucestershire – Sus vs Gloucs Scorecard of the Vitality Blast 2018. Check this post for Sussex vs Gloucestershire live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Vitality Blast 2018. In case you don’t get to watch the live cricket action of Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sussex vs Gloucestershire live scorecard and also for the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Keep browsing OyeCricket.com for Sussex vs Gloucestershire live score and live cricket commentary of Sus vs Gloucs cricket match played at County Ground, Hove on Aug 1, 2018. Sus vs Gloucs match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time. Worried that you missed out on the live match, then you can always catch up with the Vitality Blast 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sussex vs Gloucestershire highlights and also the Vitality Blast 2018 highlights.

Sus vs Gloucs Vitality Blast Live Scores | Vitality Blast 2018

Match Date: Aug 1, 2018

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard | Sus vs Gloucs Score Updates

The Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard will be updated here.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast 2018 Match Squads

Gloucestershire Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (Captain), Ian Cockbain, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Gareth Roderick (Wicket Keeper), Thomas Smith, David Payne, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Craig Miles

Sussex Squad for Vitality Blast 2018

Luke Wright (Captain), Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Michael Burgess (Wicket Keeper), Philip Salt, Tom Bruce, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, George Garton

Thank you for visiting OyeCricket.com, hope you got all the required information on Sussex vs Gloucestershire Vitality Blast Scorecard.