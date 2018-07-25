SV vs LL Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 25

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Scorecard: This is the Match 4 of the Womens Cricket Super League 2018.

The SV vs LL match starts at 23:30 IST which is 19:00 local time.

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 25, 2018

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning Scorecard | SV vs LL Scorecard

Check SV vs LL Scorecard of Womens Cricket Super League 2018 here.

Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Southern Vipers Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Mignon du Preez, Sara McGlashan, Arran Brindle, Carla Rudd (Wicket Keeper), Amelia Kerr, Natasha Farrant, Paige Scholfield, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Katie George

Loughborough Lightning Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Sophie Devine, Sarah Glenn, Amy Ellen Jones (Wicket Keeper), Elyse Villani, Georgia Elwiss (Captain), Georgia Adams, Rachael Haynes, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Joanne Gardner, Tara Norris, Abigail Freeborn, Sonia Odedra

