SV vs WS Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Live Score | Jul 31

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Live Scores | Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Match Date: Jul 31, 2018

Venue: Arundel Castle, Arundel

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Scorecard | SV vs WS Scorecard

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Womens Cricket Super League 2018 Match Squads

Southern Vipers Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Suzie Bates (Captain), Danielle Wyatt (Wicket Keeper), Mignon du Preez, Sara McGlashan, Arran Brindle, Amelia Kerr, Natasha Farrant, Paige Scholfield, Fi Morris, Katie George, Charlotte Dean, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd, Lauren Bell

Western Storm Squad for Womens Cricket Super League 2018

Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight(c), Stafanie Taylor, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Alice Macleod, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Parfitt, Amara Carr, Rebecca Silk

