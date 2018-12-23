Sydney Sixers W vs Brisbane Heat W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 22

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Sydney Sixers W vs Brisbane Heat W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Sara McGlashan, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Smith, Erin Burns, Hayley Silver-holmes, Tahlia Wilson, Sarah Aley, Carly Leeson, Stella Campbell

Brisbane Heat Women 2018 Squad

Sune Luus, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemma Barsby, Kirby Short (Captain), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Josephine Dooley, Charli Knott

