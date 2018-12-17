Sydney Sixers W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 16

Match Date: Dec 16, 2018

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Sydney Sixers W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Sara McGlashan, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Smith, Erin Burns, Hayley Silver-holmes, Tahlia Wilson, Carly Leeson

Hobart Hurricanes Women 2018 Squad

Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana, Alex Hartley, Corinne Hall, Stefanie Daffara, Brooke Hepburn, Sasha Moloney (Captain), Veronica Pyke, Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Erin Fazackerley, Rhiann O Donnell, Katelyn Fryett

