Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Renegades W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 19

Match Date: Jan 19,2019

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Renegades W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Sixers Women 2018 Squad

Alyssa Healy (Wicket Keeper), Ellyse Perry (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sara McGlashan, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Carly Leeson, Tahlia Wilson

Melbourne Renegades Women 2018 Squad

Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Emma Inglis (Wicket Keeper), Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Anna Lanning

