Sydney Thunder W vs Adelaide Strikers W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 16

Match Date: Dec 16, 2018

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Sydney Thunder W vs Adelaide Strikers W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Thunder Women 2018 Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Alex Blackwell (Captain), Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Rene Farrell, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Samantha Bates, Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman

Adelaide Strikers Women 2018 Squad

Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Danielle Hazell, Suzie Bates (Captain), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (Wicket Keeper), Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Samantha Betts

