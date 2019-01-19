Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 19

Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Live Scores | Women’s Big Bash League 2018

Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 19,2019

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Toss: Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: David Shepherd, Darren Close

Match Result: Brisbane Heat Women won by 4 runs

Player of the Match: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Live Scores | Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W scorecard:

BRHW 140/7 (20.0 Ovs)

SYTW 136/7 (20.0 Ovs)

Sydney Thunder W vs Brisbane Heat W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Thunder Women 2018 Squad

Rachael Haynes, Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Naomi Stalenberg, Alex Blackwell (Captain), Stafanie Taylor, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Lisa Griffith, Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley

Brisbane Heat Women 2018 Squad

Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (Wicket Keeper), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Josephine Dooley, Laura Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Delissa Kimmince, Jemma Barsby, Haidee Birkett, Georgia Prestwidge, Sune Luus

