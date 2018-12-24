Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Scorecard | WBBL 2018/19 Live Score | Dec 24

Related Links: Womens Big Bash League 2018 Schedule

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores : Check out Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W aka the SYTW vs HBHW – Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scorecard of the Womens Big Bash League 2018. This Womens Big Bash League 2018 Match 29 will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

The Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Match 29 is scheduled to begin at 8:45 IST on Dec 24 which is 14:15 local time. We bring you here Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Womens Big Bash League 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the SYTW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Womens Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live streaming, after the match Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W highlights and also for the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores | Women’s Big Bash League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live scores that is the Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W live score and live cricket commentary of Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W 2018 cricket match played at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Dec 24, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Womens Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W highlights in addition to the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the SYTW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the Womens Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Scorecard | WBBL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Player of the Match:

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores | Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W scorecard:

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2018 Teams

Sydney Thunder Women 2018 Squad

Rachael Haynes, Rachel Priest (Wicket Keeper), Naomi Stalenberg, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alex Blackwell (Captain), Stafanie Taylor, Nicola Carey, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa, Saskia Horley, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Lisa Griffith

Hobart Hurricanes Women 2018 Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Erin Fazackerley, Stefanie Daffara, Heather Knight, Corinne Hall, Georgia Redmayne (Wicket Keeper), Sasha Moloney (Captain), Veronica Pyke, Rhiann O Donnell, Brooke Hepburn, Alex Hartley, Hayley Matthews, Meg Phillips, Katelyn Fryett

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W Live Scores of the Womens Big Bash League 2018, and don’t forget to watch the SYTW vs HBHW Womens Big Bash League 2018 Highlights.