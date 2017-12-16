Sydney Thunder Wmn vs Melbourne Stars Wmn Scorecard | WBBL 2017 Live Score | Dec 16

Match Date: Dec 16, 2017

Venue: Howell Oval, Sydney

Toss: Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: RM Nelson, GS Stubbings

Match Result: Sydney Thunder Women won by 9 wickets

Player of the Match: RL Haynes

Melbourne Stars Women innings Runs Balls 4s 6s L Lee (WK) c Haynes b Farrell 0 1 – – AJ Lanning c Vakarewa b Bates 35 42 2 1 M du Preez c Carey b Gibson 58 48 5 1 GA Elwiss not out 23 20 – – KM Mack b Carey 5 7 – – EA Osborne not out 5 4 – – EM Kearney did not bat AM King did not bat KM Beams (C) did not bat MA Blows did not bat GL Triscari did not bat Extras 6 (2 b, 1 lb, 2 nb, 1 w) Total 132/4 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Lee, 0.1 ov), 2-82 (Lanning, 13.2 ov), 3-106 (du Preez, 16.3 ov), 4-115 (Mack, 18.2 ov)

Sydney Thunder Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Farrell 4 0 27 1 – – Bates 4 0 16 1 – – Vakarewa 2 0 17 0 – – Gibson 4 0 26 1 1 – Carey 4 0 27 1 – 2 Kaur 1 0 8 0 – – Taylor 1 0 8 0 – –

Sydney Thunder Women innings Runs Balls 4s 6s RH Priest (WK) b Osborne 42 35 7 1 RL Haynes not out 78 49 4 3 AJ Blackwell (C) not out 6 8 – – SR Taylor did not bat H Kaur did not bat NE Stalenberg did not bat NJ Carey did not bat RM Farrell did not bat ML Gibson did not bat BW Vakarewa did not bat SL Bates did not bat Extras 9 (2 b, 1 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) Total 135/1 (15.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Priest, 10.5 ov)

Melbourne Stars Women bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Kearney 2.1 0 21 0 1 – Osborne 4 0 26 1 – – Beams 3 0 25 0 – – Elwiss 2 0 18 0 – 1 King 4 0 42 0 – –

Sydney Thunder Wmn vs Melbourne Stars Wmn Squads | Womens Big Bash League 2017 Teams

Melbourne Stars Wmn 2017 Squad

Erin Osborne, Georgia Elwiss, Mignon du Preez, Gemma Triscari, Lizelle Lee, Kristen Beams, Emma Kearney, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Katie Mack, Annabel Sutherland, Makinley Blows, Hayleigh Brennan, Nicole Faltum, Chloe Rafferty

Sydney Thunder Wmn 2017 Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Rachael Haynes, Alex Blackwell, Rachel Priest, Rene Farrell, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Trethewy, Lisa Griffith

