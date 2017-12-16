Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: Dec 16, 2017
Venue: Howell Oval, Sydney
Toss: Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: RM Nelson, GS Stubbings
Match Result: Sydney Thunder Women won by 9 wickets
Player of the Match: RL Haynes
Check out the below Sydney Thunder Wmn vs Melbourne Stars Wmn scorecard:
|Melbourne Stars Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|L Lee (WK)
|c Haynes b Farrell
|0
|1
|–
|–
|AJ Lanning
|c Vakarewa b Bates
|35
|42
|2
|1
|M du Preez
|c Carey b Gibson
|58
|48
|5
|1
|GA Elwiss
|not out
|23
|20
|–
|–
|KM Mack
|b Carey
|5
|7
|–
|–
|EA Osborne
|not out
|5
|4
|–
|–
|EM Kearney
|did not bat
|AM King
|did not bat
|KM Beams (C)
|did not bat
|MA Blows
|did not bat
|GL Triscari
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (2 b, 1 lb, 2 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|132/4 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Lee, 0.1 ov), 2-82 (Lanning, 13.2 ov), 3-106 (du Preez, 16.3 ov), 4-115 (Mack, 18.2 ov)
|Sydney Thunder Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Farrell
|4
|0
|27
|1
|–
|–
|Bates
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Vakarewa
|2
|0
|17
|0
|–
|–
|Gibson
|4
|0
|26
|1
|1
|–
|Carey
|4
|0
|27
|1
|–
|2
|Kaur
|1
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
|Taylor
|1
|0
|8
|0
|–
|–
|Sydney Thunder Women innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|RH Priest (WK)
|b Osborne
|42
|35
|7
|1
|RL Haynes
|not out
|78
|49
|4
|3
|AJ Blackwell (C)
|not out
|6
|8
|–
|–
|SR Taylor
|did not bat
|H Kaur
|did not bat
|NE Stalenberg
|did not bat
|NJ Carey
|did not bat
|RM Farrell
|did not bat
|ML Gibson
|did not bat
|BW Vakarewa
|did not bat
|SL Bates
|did not bat
|Extras
|9 (2 b, 1 lb, 1 nb, 5 w)
|Total
|135/1 (15.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Priest, 10.5 ov)
|Melbourne Stars Women bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Kearney
|2.1
|0
|21
|0
|1
|–
|Osborne
|4
|0
|26
|1
|–
|–
|Beams
|3
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|Elwiss
|2
|0
|18
|0
|–
|1
|King
|4
|0
|42
|0
|–
|–
Erin Osborne, Georgia Elwiss, Mignon du Preez, Gemma Triscari, Lizelle Lee, Kristen Beams, Emma Kearney, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Katie Mack, Annabel Sutherland, Makinley Blows, Hayleigh Brennan, Nicole Faltum, Chloe Rafferty
Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Rachael Haynes, Alex Blackwell, Rachel Priest, Rene Farrell, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Belinda Vakarewa, Maisy Gibson, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Trethewy, Lisa Griffith
