Tasmania vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Score | Oct 6

Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scores | JLT One Day Cup 2018

Tasmania vs Queensland Scorecard | JLT Cup 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Oct 6, 2018

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Toss: Tasmania won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Gerard Abood, Simon Fry

Match Result: Tasmania won by 6 wickets

Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scores | Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scorecard

Check out the below Tasmania vs Queensland scorecard:

Queensland innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate SD Heazlett c Wade b Bell 22 30 31 2 1 73.33 MA Bryant b Bell 11 7 14 2 – 157.14 CA Lynn c Wade b Bird 15 14 21 2 1 107.14 CR Hemphrey b Sandhu 28 45 56 3 – 62.22 JA Burns c Wade b Rose 23 36 72 2 – 63.89 *+JJ Peirson lbw b Rogers 16 31 40 – – 51.61 MT Steketee b Bird 30 38 57 2 – 78.95 MJ Swepson b Rogers 8 18 18 1 – 44.44 MP Kuhnemann b Sandhu 1 20 31 – – 5.00 LW Feldman c sub (BJ Webster) b Rose 10 18 25 1 – 55.56 B Stanlake not out 4 12 12 – – 33.33 Extras (5 lb, 4 w) 9 Total (all out, 193 minutes, 44.5 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-25 (Bryant, 3.4 ov), 2-50 (Heazlett, 7.5 ov), 3-50 (Lynn, 8.4 ov), 4-98 (Hemphrey, 20.2 ov), 5-112 (Burns, 24.6 ov), 6-131 (Peirson, 30.2 ov), 7-149 (Swepson, 34.2 ov), 8-163 (Steketee, 38.3 ov), 9-167 (Kuhnemann, 41.4 ov), 10-177 (Feldman, 44.5 ov)

Tasmania bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Bird 10 2 41 2 2 – 30.00 4.10 Bell 10 1 47 2 1 – 30.00 4.70 Rogers 8 0 43 2 – – 24.00 5.38 Sandhu 9 2 14 2 – – 27.00 1.56 Milenko 4 0 13 0 – – – 3.25 Rose 3.5 0 14 2 1 – 11.50 3.65

Tasmania innings Runs Balls Mins 4s 6s S-Rate BR McDermott c Peirson b Stanlake 14 15 19 2 – 93.33 +MS Wade c Peirson b Stanlake 0 2 2 – – 0.00 AJ Doolan lbw b Feldman 27 31 51 3 1 87.10 JC Silk c Peirson b Feldman 4 11 13 1 – 36.36 *GJ Bailey not out 70 97 114 8 2 72.16 SA Milenko not out 57 68 93 3 2 83.82 TS Rogers did not bat CA Rose did not bat GS Sandhu did not bat JM Bird did not bat GT Bell did not bat Extras (3 lb, 5 w) 8 Total (4 wickets, 148 minutes, 37.2 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Wade, 0.4 ov), 2-25 (McDermott, 4.3 ov), 3-39 (Silk, 7.5 ov), 4-52 (Doolan, 13.2 ov)

Queensland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls S-Rate Econ Stanlake 9 1 38 2 3 – 27.00 4.22 Steketee 10 2 45 0 1 – – 4.50 Feldman 7 2 20 2 – – 21.00 2.86 Swepson 8.2 0 62 0 1 – – 7.44 Kuhnemann 3 0 12 0 – – – 4.00

Tasmania vs Queensland Squads | JLT Cup 2018 Teams

Tasmania 2018 Squad

Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk, George Bailey (Captain), Alex Doolan, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Gabe Bell, Beau Webster, Nick Buchanan, Jake Doran, Riley Meredith, Aaron Summers

Queensland 2018 Squad

Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Charlie Hemphrey, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Luke Feldman, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Gode

