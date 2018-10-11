Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Related Link: JLT One Day Cup 2018 Fixtures
Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scores : Check out Tasmania vs Queensland aka the Tas vs Ql – Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scorecard of the JLT Cup 2018. This JLT Cup 2018 1st Semi Final will be played at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney .
The Tasmania vs Queensland 1st Semi Final is scheduled to begin at 9:30 IST on Oct 6 which is 14:00 local time. We bring you here Tasmania vs Queensland live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the JLT Cup 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Tas vs Ql JLT Cup 2018 Highlights after the match.
If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Tasmania vs Queensland JLT Cup 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Tasmania vs Queensland live streaming, after the match Tasmania vs Queensland highlights and also for the JLT Cup 2018 highlights.
Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Tasmania vs Queensland live scores that is the Tasmania vs Queensland live score and live cricket commentary of Tasmania vs Queensland 2018 cricket match played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney on Oct 6, 2018.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the JLT Cup 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Tasmania vs Queensland highlights in addition to the JLT Cup 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Tas vs Ql JLT Cup 2018 Highlights and all the JLT Cup 2018 highlights online.
Match Date: Oct 6, 2018
Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Toss: Tasmania won the toss and chose to field
Umpires: Gerard Abood, Simon Fry
Match Result: Tasmania won by 6 wickets
Check out the below Tasmania vs Queensland scorecard:
|Queensland innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|SD Heazlett
|c Wade b Bell
|22
|30
|31
|2
|1
|73.33
|MA Bryant
|b Bell
|11
|7
|14
|2
|–
|157.14
|CA Lynn
|c Wade b Bird
|15
|14
|21
|2
|1
|107.14
|CR Hemphrey
|b Sandhu
|28
|45
|56
|3
|–
|62.22
|JA Burns
|c Wade b Rose
|23
|36
|72
|2
|–
|63.89
|*+JJ Peirson
|lbw b Rogers
|16
|31
|40
|–
|–
|51.61
|MT Steketee
|b Bird
|30
|38
|57
|2
|–
|78.95
|MJ Swepson
|b Rogers
|8
|18
|18
|1
|–
|44.44
|MP Kuhnemann
|b Sandhu
|1
|20
|31
|–
|–
|5.00
|LW Feldman
|c sub (BJ Webster) b Rose
|10
|18
|25
|1
|–
|55.56
|B Stanlake
|not out
|4
|12
|12
|–
|–
|33.33
|Extras
|(5 lb, 4 w)
|9
|Total
|(all out, 193 minutes, 44.5 overs)
|177
|Fall of wickets:
|1-25 (Bryant, 3.4 ov), 2-50 (Heazlett, 7.5 ov), 3-50 (Lynn, 8.4 ov), 4-98 (Hemphrey, 20.2 ov), 5-112 (Burns, 24.6 ov), 6-131 (Peirson, 30.2 ov), 7-149 (Swepson, 34.2 ov), 8-163 (Steketee, 38.3 ov), 9-167 (Kuhnemann, 41.4 ov), 10-177 (Feldman, 44.5 ov)
|Tasmania bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Bird
|10
|2
|41
|2
|2
|–
|30.00
|4.10
|Bell
|10
|1
|47
|2
|1
|–
|30.00
|4.70
|Rogers
|8
|0
|43
|2
|–
|–
|24.00
|5.38
|Sandhu
|9
|2
|14
|2
|–
|–
|27.00
|1.56
|Milenko
|4
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|–
|3.25
|Rose
|3.5
|0
|14
|2
|1
|–
|11.50
|3.65
|Tasmania innings
|Runs
|Balls
|Mins
|4s
|6s
|S-Rate
|BR McDermott
|c Peirson b Stanlake
|14
|15
|19
|2
|–
|93.33
|+MS Wade
|c Peirson b Stanlake
|0
|2
|2
|–
|–
|0.00
|AJ Doolan
|lbw b Feldman
|27
|31
|51
|3
|1
|87.10
|JC Silk
|c Peirson b Feldman
|4
|11
|13
|1
|–
|36.36
|*GJ Bailey
|not out
|70
|97
|114
|8
|2
|72.16
|SA Milenko
|not out
|57
|68
|93
|3
|2
|83.82
|TS Rogers
|did not bat
|CA Rose
|did not bat
|GS Sandhu
|did not bat
|JM Bird
|did not bat
|GT Bell
|did not bat
|Extras
|(3 lb, 5 w)
|8
|Total
|(4 wickets, 148 minutes, 37.2 overs)
|180
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Wade, 0.4 ov), 2-25 (McDermott, 4.3 ov), 3-39 (Silk, 7.5 ov), 4-52 (Doolan, 13.2 ov)
|Queensland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|S-Rate
|Econ
|Stanlake
|9
|1
|38
|2
|3
|–
|27.00
|4.22
|Steketee
|10
|2
|45
|0
|1
|–
|–
|4.50
|Feldman
|7
|2
|20
|2
|–
|–
|21.00
|2.86
|Swepson
|8.2
|0
|62
|0
|1
|–
|–
|7.44
|Kuhnemann
|3
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|–
|4.00
Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk, George Bailey (Captain), Alex Doolan, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Gurinder Sandhu, Jackson Bird, Gabe Bell, Beau Webster, Nick Buchanan, Jake Doran, Riley Meredith, Aaron Summers
Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Charlie Hemphrey, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Luke Feldman, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Prestwidge, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Gode
Thank you for visiting our website for the Tasmania vs Queensland Live Scores of the JLT Cup 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Tas vs Ql JLT Cup 2018 Highlights.