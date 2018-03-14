Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scores | Tas vs Vic Sheffield Shield 2018 Scorecard | Mar 14-17

Related Link: Sheffield Shield 2018 Fixtures

Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scores : Check out Tasmania vs Victoria aka the Tas vs Vic – Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scorecard of the Sheffield Shield 2018. This Sheffield Shield 2018 Match 28 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Tasmania vs Victoria Match 28 is scheduled to begin at 5:00 IST which is 10:30 local time. We bring you here Tasmania vs Victoria live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sheffield Shield 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the Tas vs Vic Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Tasmania vs Victoria Sheffield Shield 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Tasmania vs Victoria live streaming, after the match Tasmania vs Victoria highlights and also for the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights.

Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scores | Sheffield Shield 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Tasmania vs Victoria live scores that is the Tasmania vs Victoria live score and live cricket commentary of Tasmania vs Victoria 2018 cricket match played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Mar 14-17, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sheffield Shield 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Tasmania vs Victoria highlights in addition to the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Tas vs Vic Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights and all the Sheffield Shield 2018 highlights online.

Tasmania vs Victoria Scorecard | Sheffield Shield 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Mar 14-17, 2018

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss Report: Victoria won the toss and chose to field

Umpires: Geoff Joshua, John Ward

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scores | Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scorecard

Check out the below Tasmania vs Victoria scorecard:

Tasmania 1st Innings 179-3 (58.5)

Tasmania vs Victoria Squads | Sheffield Shield 2018 Teams

Tasmania 2018 Squad

Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Beau Webster, Jake Doran, George Bailey (Captain), Matthew Wade (Wicket Keeper), Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Sam Rainbird, Jackson Bird, Andrew Fekete, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Jarrod Freeman, Gabe Bell

Victoria 2018 Squad

Marcus Harris, Travis Dean, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch (Captain), Cameron White, Daniel Christian, Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Fawad Ahmed, Will Pucovski, Sam Harper, Jon Holland, Matthew Short, Eamonn Vines, Jackson Coleman, Peter Handscomb

Thank you for visiting our website for the Tasmania vs Victoria Live Scores of the Sheffield Shield 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Tas vs Vic Sheffield Shield 2018 Highlights.