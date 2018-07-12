Follow OyeCricket on Facebook to get Latest Cricket Stories.
Match Date: July 12, 2018
Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch (Captain), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wicket Keeper), Chanida Sutthiruang, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sainammin Saenya, Rosenan Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak
Esha Rohit Oza, Chamani Seneviratna, Nisha Ali, Udeni Dona, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Roopa Nagaraj, Humaira Tasneem (Captain), Judit Cleetus (Wicket Keeper), Chaya Mughal, Namita Dsouza, Ishni Mananelage
