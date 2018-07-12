Thai W vs UAE W Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Live Score | Jul 12

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Scores | ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Match Date: July 12, 2018

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Scorecard | Thai W vs UAE W Scorecard

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 Match Squads

Thailand Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch (Captain), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wicket Keeper), Chanida Sutthiruang, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Sirintra Saengsakaorat, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sainammin Saenya, Rosenan Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak

United Arab Emirates Women Squad for ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018

Esha Rohit Oza, Chamani Seneviratna, Nisha Ali, Udeni Dona, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Roopa Nagaraj, Humaira Tasneem (Captain), Judit Cleetus (Wicket Keeper), Chaya Mughal, Namita Dsouza, Ishni Mananelage

