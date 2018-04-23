The 2018 International Cricket Calendar

Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the 2018 International Cricket season, which kicks off this May. Here we will discuss the upcoming schedule, listing the 16 Test matches, 25 One Day Internationals and 27 International T20s.

Kicking off the International season, India is leading the Test cricket and ODI rankings, with Pakistan in the lead of the T20s. the current leaders in the woman’s matches is the Australian women’s team.

2018 International Cricket Season

International Tour Dates

11 May: Ireland vs Pakistan

24 May: England vs Pakistan

31 May: West Indies vs Rest of the World XI

6 June: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

10 June: Scotland vs England

12 June: Scotland vs Pakistan

13 June: England vs Australia

14 June: India vs Afghanistan

27 June: Ireland vs India

3 July: England vs India

12 July: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

1 July: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Tbc July: West Indies vs Bangladesh

20 August: Ireland vs Afghanistan

International Tournaments

29 April: 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division four

Participants:

Uganda – 5th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 3

Malaysia – 6th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 3

Denmark – 3rd in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 4

Bermuda – 4th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 4

Jersey – 1st in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 5

Vanuatu – 2nd in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 5

12 June: 2018 Netherlands Tri-Nation Series

Participants:

Ireland

Netherlands

Scotland

1 July: 2018 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series

Participants:

Australia

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

Tbc September: 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier

Participants:

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Nepal

Oman

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

13 September: 2018 ACC Asia Cup

Participants:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

TBC – Winner of the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier

Women’s International Tours

Tbc May: South Africa vs Bangladesh

6 June: Ireland vs New Zealand

9 June: England vs South Africa

28 June: Ireland vs Bangladesh

7 July: England vs New Zealand

Tbc July: Sri Lanka vs India

Women’s International Tournaments

20 June: 2018 England Women’s Tri-Nation Series

Participants:

England

New Zealand

South Africa

3 July: 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier

Participants:

Bangladesh – Qualification 2016 World T20

Ireland – Qualification 2016 World T20

Papua New Guinea – Qualification East Asia Pacific

Scotland – Qualification European/Americas

Netherlands – Qualification European/Americas

Uganda – Qualification Africa

Thailand – Qualification Asia

United Arab Emirates – Qualification Asia

