Welcome to OyeCricket.com’s coverage of the 2018 International Cricket season, which kicks off this May. Here we will discuss the upcoming schedule, listing the 16 Test matches, 25 One Day Internationals and 27 International T20s.
Kicking off the International season, India is leading the Test cricket and ODI rankings, with Pakistan in the lead of the T20s. the current leaders in the woman’s matches is the Australian women’s team.
2018 International Cricket Season
International Tour Dates
11 May: Ireland vs Pakistan
24 May: England vs Pakistan
31 May: West Indies vs Rest of the World XI
6 June: West Indies vs Sri Lanka
10 June: Scotland vs England
12 June: Scotland vs Pakistan
13 June: England vs Australia
14 June: India vs Afghanistan
27 June: Ireland vs India
3 July: England vs India
12 July: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
1 July: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
Tbc July: West Indies vs Bangladesh
20 August: Ireland vs Afghanistan
International Tournaments
29 April: 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division four
Participants:
Uganda – 5th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 3
Malaysia – 6th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 3
Denmark – 3rd in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 4
Bermuda – 4th in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 4
Jersey – 1st in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 5
Vanuatu – 2nd in the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division 5
12 June: 2018 Netherlands Tri-Nation Series
Participants:
Ireland
Netherlands
Scotland
1 July: 2018 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series
Participants:
Australia
Pakistan
Zimbabwe
Tbc September: 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier
Participants:
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Nepal
Oman
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
13 September: 2018 ACC Asia Cup
Participants:
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
India
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
TBC – Winner of the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier
Women’s International Tours
Tbc May: South Africa vs Bangladesh
6 June: Ireland vs New Zealand
9 June: England vs South Africa
28 June: Ireland vs Bangladesh
7 July: England vs New Zealand
Tbc July: Sri Lanka vs India
Women’s International Tournaments
20 June: 2018 England Women’s Tri-Nation Series
Participants:
England
New Zealand
South Africa
3 July: 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier
Participants:
Bangladesh – Qualification 2016 World T20
Ireland – Qualification 2016 World T20
Papua New Guinea – Qualification East Asia Pacific
Scotland – Qualification European/Americas
Netherlands – Qualification European/Americas
Uganda – Qualification Africa
Thailand – Qualification Asia
United Arab Emirates – Qualification Asia
