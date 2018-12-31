The Role of the UK’s Financial Ombudsman Service

Set up in 2000, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is a free complaints arbitration service which works closely with the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) in the UK. Consumers can seek redress about any complaints they may have about consumer credit products such as loans, mortgages, insurance and also receive payday loan help.

The way that the FOS is funded means that it retains its independence and therefore, its impartiality. Every year the FCA collects a levy from the financial firms that it regulates. How much they pay depends on the size of their business turnover with the smallest companies paying £100 a year while larger banks, insurers and building societies might pay up to £300,000 per year.

There are separate case studies fees, but firms only have to pay if they receive more than 25 complaints against them in a year. From the 26th complaint onwards, there are fees of £500 for every complaint. This innovative way of applying fees is intended to encourage firms to reach an agreement with dissatisfied customers alone without the intervention of the FOS.

The FOS is an informal alternative to a hearing or court case. Legal representation isn’t necessary as both sides are encouraged to present their side in their own words and provide any proof they have to support it. Then the FOS issues their ruling. Although the FOS is able to offer recompense up to £150,000, it can’t fine companies offering financial services nor can it change regulations. However, if it sees a pattern which requires further investigation, it can refer the matter to the FCA. Instead of offering complainants compensation (as a court might), it ensures that they return to what their situation would have been if they hadn’t been mistreated by the firm. This might involve the reimbursement of the fees they’d been overcharged, or it might mean having their credit file amended.

Many of the complaints which the FOS deal with concern three main issues. The first is transparency. In other words, their concern is that the consumer was able to make a fully-informed decision because of the information they were given such as about fees.

The second concerns the question of affordability. Consumer credit companies in the UK are expected to carry out a robust affordability check before lending money. This should obviously consider income, but equally importantly, also take into account other factors such as their other financial commitments. A high acceptance rate doesn’t necessarily mean that a lender hasn’t considered the individual circumstances of the borrower. Payday loans direct lender for bad credit are possible because they give more weight to a person’s present financial history rather than mistakes from the past.

The final issue which takes up a lot of the FOS workload is the treatment of borrowers facing financial difficulties and inability to repay. Firms are expected to treat them with forbearance such as offering a repayments holiday or work with them to find an affordable repayment plan.