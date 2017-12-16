Titans vs Dolphins Final Scorecard | CSA T20 Challenge 2017 Live Score | Dec 16

Titans vs Dolphins Live Scores | CSA T20 Challenge 2017

Titans vs Dolphins Scorecard | CSA T20 Challenge 2017 Final Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 16, 2017

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Batsman of the match –

Bowler of the match –

Titans vs Dolphins Live Scores | Titans vs Dolphins Live Scorecard

Check out the below Titans vs Dolphins scorecard:

Titans vs Dolphins Squads | CSA T20 Challenge 2017 Teams

Dolphins 2017 Squad

Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Imran Tahir, Mthokozisi Shezi, Cody Chetty, Sarel Erwee, Eathan Bosch, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Athi Mpendulo Maposa

Titans 2017 Squad

Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, AB de Villiers, Albie Morkel (Captain), Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Malusi Siboto, Lungisani Ngidi, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Eldred Hawken, David Wiese, Dale Steyn, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Shaun von Berg, Morne Morkel, Jonathan Vandiar

