Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Score Jul 8

Related Link: Global T20 Canada 2018 Schedule

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scores : Check out Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers, TTN vs MNT – Global T20 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scorecard of the Global T20 Canada 2018. This Global T20 Canada 2018, Match 15 will be played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City.

The Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers T20 match is scheduled to begin at 20:30 IST which is 11:00 local time. We bring you here Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Global T20 Canada 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the TTN vs MNT Global T20 Canada 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Global T20 Canada 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers live streaming, after the match Global T20 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers highlights and also for the Global T20 Canada 2018 highlights.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scores | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scorecard

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers live scores that is the Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers live score and live cricket commentary of Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers 2018 cricket match played at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on Jul 8, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Global T20 Canada 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers highlights in addition to the Global T20 Canada 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the TTN vs MNT Global T20 Canada 2018 Highlights and all the Global T20 Canada 2018 highlights online.

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Scorecard | Global T20 Canada 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 8, 2018

Venue: Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City

Toss

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scores | Global T20 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scorecard

Check out the below Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers scorecard:

Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Squads | Global T20 Canada 2018 Teams

Toronto Nationals 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Kamran Akmal (Wicket Keeper), Johnson Charles, Steven Smith, Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Kumar, Darren Sammy (Captain), Usama Mir, Nikhil Dutta, Mohammad Sami, Kesrick Williams, Farhan Malik, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Mohammad Umair

Montreal Tigers 2018 Squad for Global T20 Canada 2018

Dwayne Smith, Sunil Narine, George Worker, Moises Henriques, Sikandar Raza, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Khaleel (Wicket Keeper), Kevon Cooper, Sandeep Lamichhane, Peter Siddle, Lasith Malinga (Captain), Denesh Ramdin, Cecil Pervez, Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyan Pathan, Ashley Nurse

Thank you for visiting our website for the Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scores, and the Global T20 Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers Live Scorecard of the Global T20 Canada 2018, and don’t forget to watch the TTN vs MNT Global T20 2018 Highlights.