Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

Related Link: Hero CPL 2018 Fixtures

TKR vs GAW Live Scores : Check out Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – TKR vs GAW Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Match 27 will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 GMT (05:30 IST) on September 6 which is 20:00 local on Sep 5. We bring you here Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Hero CPL T20 2018 live Scores. If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live streaming, after the match TKR vs GAW highlights and also for the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights.

TKR vs GAW Live Scores | Caribbean Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for TKR vs GAW live scores that is the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 live score and live cricket commentary of TKR vs GAW 2018 cricket match played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sep 5, 2018. If you don’t get to watch the live match on TV, then you can always catch up with the Hero CPL T20 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors highlights in addition to the Hero CPL T20 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL highlights and all the Hero CPL 2018 highlights online.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Scorecard | Hero CPL T20 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Sep 5, 2018

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Scores | TKR vs GAW Live Scorecard

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors scorecard will be updated here.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel, Nikita Miller, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Chadwick Walton, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Cameron Delport, Jason Mohammed, Sohail Tanvir, Roshon Primus, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Tahir, Devendra Bishoo, Gajanand Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Thank you for visiting our website for the TKR vs GAW Live Scores of the Hero CPL T20 2018, and don’t forget to watch the TKR vs GAW Highlights.