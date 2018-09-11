Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

TKR vs GAW Live Scores : Check out Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – TKR vs GAW Live Scorecard of the Hero CPL T20 2018. This Hero CPL T20 2018 Qualifier 1 will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 GMT (03:30 IST) on September 12 which is 18:00 local on Sep 11.

Match Date: Sep 11, 2018

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors 2018 Squad

Cameron Delport, Luke Ronchi (Wicket Keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Chadwick Walton, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Green (Captain), Rayad Emrit, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Akshaya Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Colin Munro, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Kevon Cooper, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nikita Miller, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Javon Searles, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel

