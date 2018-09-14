Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Scorecard | CPL T20 2018 Live Score

This Hero CPL T20 2018 Qualifier 2 will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2018 match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 GMT (05:30 IST) on September 15 which is 20:00 local on Sep 15.



Match Date: Sep 15, 2018

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squads | Hero CPL T20 2018 Teams

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2018 Squad

Devon Thomas (Wicket Keeper), Chris Gayle (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Anton Devcich, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Hayden Walsh, Ben Cutting, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Alzarri Joseph, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen

Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Squad

Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Terrance Hinds, Chris Lynn, Javon Searles, Nikita Miller, Anderson Phillip, Hamza Tariq, Amir Jangoo, Shannon Gabriel

