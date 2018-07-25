TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Jul 24

Related Link: TNPL 2018 Fixtures

TP vs DD Live Scores : Check out TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons aka the TP vs DD – TP vs DD Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 14 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Jul 24. We bring you here TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons live scores as part of OyeCricket’s coverage of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the TP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons live streaming, after the match TP vs DD highlights and also for the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights.

TP vs DD Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for TP vs DD live scores that is the TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons T20 live score and live cricket commentary of TP vs DD 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Jul 24, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons highlights in addition to the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the TP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights and all the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 highlights online.

TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Jul 24, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Mohammed Rafi and R Rajesh Kannan

Match Result: Dindigul Dragons won by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: M Mohammed

TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons Live Scores | TP vs DD Live Scorecard

Check out the below TP vs DD scorecard:

TUTI Patriots innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S Dinesh c Silambarasan b Abhinav 24 19 2 1 KM Gandhi (C) c Arun b Mohammed 6 6 1 – A Sumra c Hari Nishanth b Arun 4 6 – – S Anand (WK) c Jagadeesan b Yazh Arun Mozhi 13 13 – 1 AV Srinivasan b Abhinav 12 10 – 1 R Sathish c and b Silambarasan 74 41 7 4 M Rangarajan run out (Chaturvedi/Jagadeesan) 37 24 3 2 M Ganesh Moorthi not out 0 0 – – R Sai Kishore run out (Hari Nishanth/Jagadeesan) 1 1 – – R Jesuraj did not bat V Athisayaraj Davidson did not bat Extras 6 (3 lb, 3 w) Total 177/8 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Gandhi, 2.2 ov), 2-18 (Sumra, 3.3 ov), 3-45 (Dinesh, 6.5 ov), 4-48 (Anand, 7.3 ov), 5-72 (Srinivasan, 10.5 ov), 6-173 (Sathish, 19.3 ov), 7-176 (Rangarajan, 19.5 ov), 8-177 (Sai Kishore, 20 ov)

Dindigul Dragons bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammed 3 0 12 1 – – Arun 3 0 29 1 – – Yazh Arun Mozhi 4 0 45 1 – – Abhinav 4 0 33 2 1 – Rohit 2.1 0 31 0 2 – Silambarasan 3.5 0 24 1 – –

Dindigul Dragons innings Runs Balls 4s 6s N Jagadeesan (C&WK) b Sai Kishore 31 24 5 – C Hari Nishanth b Athisayaraj Davidson 4 3 1 – NS Chaturvedi c Srinivasan b Athisayaraj Davidson 11 9 1 1 R Vivek c Sathish b Jesuraj 62 32 4 5 B Anirudh c Rangarajan b Sumra 6 6 1 – M Mohammed not out 36 24 3 1 A Arun c Anand b Sai Kishore 5 8 – – M Abhinav not out 15 8 1 1 R Rohit did not bat M Silambarasan did not bat ME Yazh Arun Mozhi did not bat Extras 8 (2 lb, 6 w) Total 178/6 (19 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Hari Nishanth, 1.4 ov), 2-36 (Chaturvedi, 3.5 ov), 3-62 (Jagadeesan, 7.6 ov), 4-93 (Anirudh, 10.2 ov), 5-129 (Vivek, 13.2 ov), 6-143 (Arun, 16.1 ov)

TUTI Patriots bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Rangarajan 1 0 9 0 – – Athisayaraj Davidson 4 0 47 2 3 – Ganesh Moorthi 3 0 24 0 – – Jesuraj 4 0 28 1 – – Sai Kishore 4 0 36 2 1 – Sumra 3 0 32 1 1 –

TUTI Patriots vs Dindigul Dragons Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Dindigul Dragons 2018 Squad

N Jagadeesan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Hari Nishanth, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, Mohan Abhinav, R Vivek, Jagannathan Kaushik, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Adithya Arun, M Mohammed, M Silambarasan, Trilok Nag, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Ramalingam Rohit, Ra Aravind, N Ramakrishnan, Varun Totadri, M Sujendran

TUTI Patriots Squad

Kaushik Gandhi (Captain), S Dinesh, Subramanian Anand, Akshay Srinivasan, Rajagopal Sathish, Akash Sumra, Malolan Rangarajan, Umashankar Sushil (Wicket Keeper), M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Washington Sundar, S Abishiek, Rajamani Jesuraj, A Venkatesh, S Boopalan, Ashith Sanganakal, Shubham Mehta, Nidish Rajagopal

Thank you for visiting our website for the TP vs DD Live Scores of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018, and don’t forget to watch the TP vs DD TNPL 2018 Highlights.