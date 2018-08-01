TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard | TNPL 2018 Live Score | Aug 1

TP vs RTW Live Scores : Check out TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors aka the TP vs RTW – TP vs RTW Live Scorecard of the Sankar Cements TNPL 2018. This Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Match 23 will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 match is scheduled to begin at 19:15 IST on Aug 1.

TP vs RTW Live Scores | TN Premier League 2018

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors T20 live score and live cricket commentary of TP vs RTW 2018 cricket match played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Aug 1, 2018.

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Scorecard | Sankar Cements TNPL 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Aug 1, 2018

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Live Scores | TP vs RTW Live Scorecard

TUTI Patriots vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Squads | TNPL 2018 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors 2018 Squad

Bharath Shankar, K Mani Bharathi (Wicket Keeper), Baba Indrajith (Captain), Suresh Kumar, Sathiamoorty Saravanan, Govinda Raajan, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Kannan Vignesh, Lakshmi Narayanan, DT Chandrasekar, Murali Vijay, S Aravind, Aswin Crist, V Aakash, Saravan Kumar, RS Thillak, Dakshinamoorthy Kumaran

TUTI Patriots 2018 Squad

S Dinesh, Kaushik Gandhi (Captain), Subramanian Anand (Wicket Keeper), S Abishiek, Rajagopal Sathish, Akshay Srinivasan, Malolan Rangarajan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rajamani Jesuraj, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Washington Sundar, Umashankar Sushil, Nidish Rajagopal, A Venkatesh, Akash Sumra, S Boopalan, Ashith Sanganakal, Shubham Mehta

